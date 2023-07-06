Open in App
Cornell Cooperative Extension holding picnic for interested future volunteers

By Carl Aldinger,

2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Looking to get involved in the community and volunteer? Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County is hosting a picnic for anyone interested.

CCE announced that it will hold a picnic later this month for current and potential members of the Chemung Volunteer Action Corps (CVAC). The free program “is an educational program for adults interested in community involvement,” CCE said. According to CCE’s website, CVAC includes programs related to agricultural education, healthy living, and youth and leadership development.

Local school takes 10.6 million steps to win Schuyler Hospital’s step-tracking program

The picnic will have food, door prizes, a mystery bag raffle, games, a sing-along, and a work glove collection for Chemung County Habitat for Humanity.

Registration is required for the July 19, 2023 picnic at Meals on Wheels in Elmira from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Anyone interested can call 607-734-4453 ext. 216 or email jackiespencer@cornell.edu by July 14. Any local organizations looking to recruit volunteers at the picnic should contact CCE by July 12.

