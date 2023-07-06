Open in App
FOX59

4 firefighters injured after Thursday vacant apartment complex fire

By David Gay,

2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Four firefighters were reported as injured, one of which fell through the floor, during a Thursday afternoon vacant apartment complex fire in northeast Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Purdue student from Fishers 1 of 3 people killed in Arkansas crash

According to a news release from the department, crews were dispatched to a complex at 5070 Roselawn Ave. around 12:20 p.m. Thursday after officials received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire. After crews reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the complex, officials ordered a defensive approach to the fire at the two-story complex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUrYO_0nILsG4X00
Vacant Apartment Fire on July 6 – Provided by Indianapolis Fire Department.

The fire was reported under control at 3:12 p.m. Thursday. According to the release, four firefighters were reported as injured, with three firefighters experiencing “heat-related issues.” One of the firefighters fell through the floor and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Elwood woman pleads not guilty after being charged with using sex toy on 14-year-old

IFD said in the release that there was evidence of individuals staying in the building, citing debris and trash in the parking lot on three sides of the complex. Officials said this is the second fire at this property in the last 60 days, stating that the last one occurred in early May.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

