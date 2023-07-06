Open in App
US Forecast for Friday, July 7, 2023

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;94;70;87;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;69%;73%;9

Albuquerque, NM;99;72;97;71;Increasing clouds;S;9;20%;9%;12

Anchorage, AK;59;51;54;46;Rain and drizzle;E;7;91%;91%;1

Asheville, NC;86;65;83;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;NW;7;71%;61%;8

Atlanta, GA;90;71;91;70;A p.m. t-storm;NW;7;62%;61%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;82;73;81;72;Fog in the morning;S;8;79%;37%;10

Austin, TX;88;76;96;76;Warm, a p.m. shower;S;8;60%;41%;10

Baltimore, MD;94;73;89;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;71%;75%;8

Baton Rouge, LA;92;75;93;77;A t-storm around;SW;7;68%;54%;11

Billings, MT;80;54;82;55;Partly sunny;SE;8;45%;17%;10

Birmingham, AL;91;72;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;W;6;67%;62%;11

Bismarck, ND;81;55;78;52;A t-storm around;NE;8;65%;41%;5

Boise, ID;96;63;97;66;Mostly sunny and hot;NNE;7;26%;4%;10

Boston, MA;89;67;86;69;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;9;69%;17%;10

Bridgeport, CT;91;70;84;70;Partly sunny, humid;S;8;74%;55%;10

Buffalo, NY;91;69;79;62;Not as warm;SW;9;76%;33%;3

Burlington, VT;94;74;83;67;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;8;67%;88%;6

Caribou, ME;90;66;87;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;73%;66%;7

Casper, WY;76;50;72;47;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;58%;52%;11

Charleston, SC;89;78;93;77;A t-storm around;SSW;7;71%;55%;12

Charleston, WV;92;70;87;65;A t-storm around;NNW;6;71%;41%;9

Charlotte, NC;91;72;93;70;A t-storm around;N;6;61%;73%;11

Cheyenne, WY;69;53;69;52;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;12;65%;95%;9

Chicago, IL;75;63;76;64;Mostly sunny;E;8;60%;66%;10

Cleveland, OH;88;69;75;66;Not as warm;NE;11;74%;16%;7

Columbia, SC;90;73;94;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;5;64%;76%;11

Columbus, OH;86;68;84;65;Partly sunny;NNE;7;67%;32%;9

Concord, NH;92;65;91;66;Partly sunny and hot;S;7;59%;44%;10

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;77;97;79;Very warm;S;12;53%;8%;12

Denver, CO;80;57;77;57;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;9;60%;84%;12

Des Moines, IA;76;58;72;58;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;10;66%;78%;5

Detroit, MI;85;64;82;66;Mostly sunny;E;7;56%;10%;10

Dodge City, KS;80;63;82;64;Partly sunny, humid;NE;13;79%;70%;7

Duluth, MN;71;53;77;58;Mostly cloudy;W;9;51%;64%;7

El Paso, TX;106;83;107;82;Record-tying heat;SSE;9;21%;3%;13

Fairbanks, AK;77;60;72;48;Showers around;SW;5;64%;95%;1

Fargo, ND;78;57;73;51;A heavy thunderstorm;W;10;64%;65%;7

Grand Junction, CO;99;59;98;62;Plenty of sunshine;E;10;13%;0%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;79;57;81;61;Sunshine, less humid;NW;6;50%;21%;10

Hartford, CT;92;69;87;72;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;67%;44%;10

Helena, MT;81;51;83;53;Partly sunny;ESE;6;45%;12%;10

Honolulu, HI;88;76;87;76;A couple of showers;ENE;14;54%;94%;13

Houston, TX;87;76;94;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;68%;50%;11

Indianapolis, IN;86;65;86;68;Mostly sunny;SE;6;51%;56%;11

Jackson, MS;89;70;90;73;A t-storm or two;S;7;75%;75%;6

Jacksonville, FL;95;77;94;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;7;67%;73%;11

Juneau, AK;76;49;82;55;Sunny and very warm;E;10;53%;6%;6

Kansas City, MO;83;65;82;65;A thunderstorm;SSW;9;67%;96%;4

Knoxville, TN;87;69;89;67;Humid;NNE;5;71%;27%;10

Las Vegas, NV;107;79;105;77;Plenty of sunshine;SW;8;9%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;87;68;88;67;Partly sunny, humid;NNW;7;60%;10%;11

Little Rock, AR;93;73;92;74;A t-storm around;S;7;64%;87%;7

Long Beach, CA;75;60;74;60;Partly sunny;SSW;7;64%;1%;11

Los Angeles, CA;79;59;76;59;Partly sunny;SSW;7;59%;1%;11

Louisville, KY;87;67;87;69;Partly sunny;NE;6;61%;27%;11

Madison, WI;79;55;79;58;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;43%;33%;10

Memphis, TN;90;75;90;76;A stray t-shower;S;7;67%;57%;7

Miami, FL;92;78;92;78;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;73%;78%;9

Milwaukee, WI;75;60;74;64;Sunshine, less humid;ESE;8;58%;29%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;76;58;79;60;Mostly cloudy;NE;8;46%;44%;7

Mobile, AL;91;74;92;72;Clouds and sun;NW;7;66%;66%;8

Montgomery, AL;92;70;89;71;Clouds and sun;W;6;61%;44%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;67;55;65;53;A p.m. t-storm;SW;15;80%;77%;3

Nashville, TN;92;70;91;70;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;6;60%;12%;11

New Orleans, LA;90;81;90;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;8;72%;57%;11

New York, NY;88;74;87;72;A t-storm around;SSE;8;66%;55%;10

Newark, NJ;92;72;88;71;A p.m. thunderstorm;SE;7;64%;73%;10

Norfolk, VA;87;72;88;71;Humid;SE;7;69%;44%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;82;71;89;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;14;75%;97%;6

Olympia, WA;88;52;78;53;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;57%;3%;9

Omaha, NE;79;60;73;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;15;82%;93%;3

Orlando, FL;93;78;89;78;A t-storm or two;WSW;9;75%;85%;7

Philadelphia, PA;95;73;90;72;A t-storm around;SSE;6;67%;64%;9

Phoenix, AZ;112;85;110;83;Sunny and very warm;WSW;8;12%;2%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;91;69;83;63;Showers around;NW;7;77%;61%;4

Portland, ME;85;65;79;65;Humid;SE;10;74%;39%;10

Portland, OR;92;58;85;57;Sunshine, pleasant;NNE;5;49%;3%;9

Providence, RI;87;65;85;68;Fog in the morning;S;8;74%;14%;10

Raleigh, NC;92;71;94;72;A t-storm around;S;5;65%;64%;11

Reno, NV;91;61;89;60;Breezy in the p.m.;W;9;26%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;88;71;92;71;A t-storm around;SE;5;68%;64%;9

Roswell, NM;101;73;101;74;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;11;38%;26%;12

Sacramento, CA;86;56;85;56;Plenty of sunshine;S;9;54%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;89;69;95;69;Mostly sunny;E;9;21%;1%;11

San Antonio, TX;90;75;94;76;Warm with some sun;SSE;9;67%;26%;8

San Diego, CA;69;61;69;61;Partly sunny;W;8;69%;7%;8

San Francisco, CA;64;56;65;54;Areas of low clouds;W;17;72%;7%;9

Savannah, GA;93;76;96;74;A t-storm or two;SSW;7;64%;86%;12

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;88;55;80;55;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;8;54%;6%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;79;59;69;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;14;76%;96%;4

Spokane, WA;92;61;93;61;Sunshine and hot;NE;7;31%;3%;9

Springfield, IL;81;58;80;64;Showers around;SE;6;59%;96%;11

St. Louis, MO;87;66;86;70;Showers around;SE;6;54%;100%;11

Tampa, FL;93;80;91;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;9;72%;68%;9

Toledo, OH;86;64;80;62;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;63%;70%;10

Tucson, AZ;109;80;108;78;Sunny and hot;WNW;8;15%;2%;12

Tulsa, OK;78;70;89;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;8;76%;99%;10

Vero Beach, FL;95;74;93;74;A t-storm or two;SW;9;74%;93%;12

Washington, DC;89;71;90;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;70%;65%;9

Wichita, KS;80;66;84;66;A morning t-storm;NNE;11;84%;98%;3

Wilmington, DE;89;72;88;71;A t-storm around;SSE;7;72%;64%;9

