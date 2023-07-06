Costco Shoppers Rejoice as Fan-Favorite Snack Returns to Shelves

Costco is a popular shopping paradise, with many members always raving about their products , so it should come as no surprise that some products Costco carries have loyal fans that look for it anytime they hit a store.

Luckily, fans of one popular snack have reason to celebrate, as Costco just brought back the Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers.

The product, which reportedly first showed up at the store last December and the beginning of 2023 , quickly had fans raving about it.

On one Reddit thread about the product, someone commented, "Ha, these are dangerous. I bought a bag and they disappeared a lot quicker than I expected."

Another added, "I’m going to spend so much time tracking these down, and believe me when I say my body does not need it."

Soon after they appeared, they disappeared again, which might have something to do with how popular they seem to be. But fortunately, they are back on the shelves again—at least for the time being!

On July 5, a Costco fan posted a photo of the product on Reddit with the caption, "Reese’s dipped animal crackers… my new addiction!"

Fans ran to the comments to talk about them and ask where the user bought them, with one writing, "I’ve been hunting these for months with no luck."

"Finally found them this weekend after hearing about them MONTHS ago! Bought 2 bags and I want to hide them from my kids, but I'll share the first bag with them (and hide the second). Looks like I'll need to put some in the freezer to try frozen later!" said a different Costco member .

With any luck, all the Costco members out there who hope to try Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers can finally get their hands on some!

