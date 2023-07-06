Two elected to WVU Foundation Board of Directors

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two West Virginia University alumni with successful careers in information technology and health care were elected to the WVU Foundation Board of Directors at its annual meeting held recently.

Serving three-year terms are:

· Travis Rosiek , a highly accomplished cybersecurity executive from Leesburg, Virginia. He has more than 20 years of experience having built and grown cybersecurity companies as well as leading large cybersecurity programs for the U.S. Department of Defense. Rosiek graduated from WVU with honors, earning bachelor’s degrees in both electrical and computer engineering, and a master’s degree in electrical engineering with a focus on information assurance and biometrics.

· Dr. Jo Ann Shaw , a retired pathologist who lives in Summerfield, North Carolina, and is originally from Wheeling. While at Greensboro Pathology Associates LLC, and Aurora Diagnostics LLC, she worked with her colleagues to develop clinical programs focused on breast and lung cancer at the Cone Health System Regional Cancer Center and automated the cytopathology lab. Shaw earned her MD from WVU.

Those re-elected to three-year terms on the Board include Valentina “Tina” Bigalke (’90, ’93) of McKinney, Texas; Natalie F. Bush (’88, ’90) of McLean, Virginia; Spencer P. Cavalier (’91) of Laurel, Maryland; Michael T. Escue (’92, ’98) of New York, New York; Kevin J. Given of Vero Beach, Florida; Robert “Bob” Orders (’72) of Saint Albans and David S. Santee (’82) of Marble Falls, Texas.

Ex-officio members of the Board re-elected include WVU President E. Gordon Gee , WVU Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop (’99, ’02), and West Virginia United Health System President & and CEO Albert Wright .

Outgoing member Pamela Maphis Larrick (’72) of Vero Beach, Florida, was honored for 15 years of service to the Board.

The mission of the WVU Foundation, founded in 1954, is to enrich the lives of those touched by WVU by maximizing charitable support and providing services to the University, its students and affiliated organizations.

To learn more about the Foundation and how you can support WVU, visit www.wvuf.org .