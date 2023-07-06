Open in App
Course management company Troon keeps growing with second acquisition this week

By Jason Lusk,

2 days ago
St. Petersburg Country Club in Florida (Golfweek files)

Golf course management company Troon has been busy with acquisitions in recent years, and it shows no sign of slowing down after announcing Thursday it has acquired Applied Golf Management.

The Scottsdale-based Troon also announced this week it will acquire the management or consulting contracts of 18 clubs previously under the Invited (formerly ClubCorp) umbrella.

The New Jersey-based Applied Golf Management’s portfolio includes 13 public-access and private golf facilities in New York, New Jersey and Florida. Among those are St. Petersburg Country Club in Florida, Putnam County Golf Course in New York and Trenton Country Club in New Jersey.

Troon said in a media release that members of the 13 clubs will continue with the same service, and plans are for Applied Golf Management to maintain its office in Millstone Township with all associates remaining in their positions.

“We could not have chosen a better organization than Troon to help carry on what we have built over the past 17 years,” Applied Golf Management founder and president Dave Wasenda said in the media release. “This acquisition closes a great chapter in our company’s history, while beginning an amazing new one for our clients and associates. With Troon’s resources, expertise and growing portfolio of managed properties, it is an exciting time for all of us to become part of the Troon family. We look forward to continued success and contributing to the company’s strong growth.”

Troon – the world’s largest golf and golf-related hospitality management company – has completed 13 acquisitions since 2014, including 11 since 2018. It now manages the equivalent of more than 840 18-hole courses in 45-plus states and more than 30 countries, the company said in the media release.

“Dave Wasenda, for whom I have the utmost respect, and his team have cultivated a superb portfolio of club’s throughout New York, New Jersey and Florida by working hard and developing customized solutions for clients – tenets both companies share,” Troon president and CEO Tim Schantz said in the media release. “With the addition of Applied Golf, we significantly expand our footprint and management capabilities across the Northeast.”

