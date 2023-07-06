Open in App
vermontbiz.com

Mayor Weinberger announces $22.3 million RAISE Grant for downtown improvements

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Burlington, VT newsLocal Burlington, VT
Top Cities with the Highest Crime Rates in Vermont
Burlington, VT22 hours ago
Fuel leaks into Lake Champlain from Burlington Bay
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Secretary of the Interior makes a trip to VT
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vermont to receive funding for environmental preservation
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Hydro-Québec subsidiary launches its 1st battery storage system in Vermont
Troy, VT1 day ago
Mudslide washes nearly 20 feet of debris onto Killington's Route 4
Killington, VT19 hours ago
Emergency intoxication treatment program ends, leaves gap in service
Morristown, VT1 day ago
Masked castaways take over Vermont couple’s July 4 cruise
Burlington, VT1 day ago
VTF&W: South Burlington a hot spot for bears
South Burlington, VT2 days ago
Centerpoint, which educates and counsels hundreds of teens, is poised to close
Burlington, VT3 days ago
Introducing VT Saves: Treasurer Pieciak discusses retirement plan
Essex, VT2 days ago
Dr. Rosenberg restored mobility to hundreds
Middlebury, VT2 days ago
VSP: VT Route 14 Royalton closed due to flooding
Royalton, VT1 day ago
Killington mudslide and flooding closes US Route 4 to traffic
Killington, VT1 day ago
Braintree man cited for leaving husky in hot car
South Burlington, VT1 day ago
Randolph man dead after Roxbury chase, crash
Randolph, VT15 hours ago
Disc golf community grows in Vermont thanks to top-ranked local courses
Burlington, VT2 days ago
VSP: Road rage incident in Winooski
Winooski, VT1 day ago
Burlington man charged with attacking people on bike path
Burlington, VT2 days ago
Get in the game, and get a job!
Burlington, VT2 days ago
Detectives investigate death of woman found in Burlington park
Burlington, VT14 hours ago
Community mourns loss of former Lake Placid student
Saranac Lake, NY3 days ago
After guilty plea, Burlington man awaits sentencing for embezzling from Blue Paddle Bistro
Burlington, VT2 days ago
Milton paving project begins, lane closures expected
Milton, VT3 days ago
With strike looming, UPS drivers show solidarity at Williston hub
Williston, VT1 day ago
Beloved North Country deli closes its doors
Saranac Lake, NY2 days ago
Take 5 winning ticket sold in Plattsburgh
Plattsburgh, NY3 days ago
National mac and cheese chain to open in Williston
Williston, VT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy