Open in App
WFMZ-TV Online

Man will serve up to 50 years in prison for inappropriately touching 11-year-old boy, Bucks County DA says

By 69 News,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bucks County, PA newsLocal Bucks County, PA
Driver sought after 14-year-old struck and killed in Bensalem, Pa.
Bensalem Township, PA1 day ago
Gun-wielding motorist gets 15-30 years in road rage shootings
Bensalem Township, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Buckingham Man Sentenced to Up to 50 Years For Indecently Assaulting 11-Year-Old Boy
Buckingham Township, PA2 days ago
More charges filed against central Pa. waxing salon owner
Auburn, PA21 hours ago
Man pleads guilty for role in shooting death of Pottstown man
Pottstown, PA1 day ago
Investigation leads to Leola man facing multiple charges
Ephrata, PA18 hours ago
Man charged after woman found unresponsive, later dies following 'domestic situation': Officials
Fleetwood, PA1 day ago
Trial set for man accused of dealing drugs that led to star Pen Argyl wrestler's overdose
Pen Argyl, PA20 hours ago
Trial starts Monday for man accused of selling drugs that killed state champion wrestler
Macungie, PA1 day ago
Grand jury indicts NJ prison guard for beating inmate, declines to indict for prisoner's death
Woodbridge Township, NJ1 day ago
Man charged in death of 2-year-old Reading boy
Reading, PA2 days ago
Berks man accused of trafficking human remains seeks to delay trial
Spring Township, PA1 day ago
Taco Bell shooting death ruled homicide, District Attorney Says
Allentown, PA1 day ago
14-Year-Old Killed In Bensalem Hit-Run, Say Police
Bensalem Township, PA1 day ago
Teen charged as adult in riot at Abraxas Academy
Morgan, PA2 days ago
Woman, 33, Dead In Domestic Incident; Suspect In Custody: Berks DA
Fleetwood, PA1 day ago
Father of 13-year-old who was shot is recovering: "My son is scarred forever"
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Norristown man jailed on fentanyl trafficking charge
Norristown, PA2 days ago
Trenton Woman Arrested for Deadly Stabbing of Another Woman
Trenton, NJ1 day ago
Lawn Mower Severs Hand Of 3-Year-Old Boy In Reading
Reading, PA1 day ago
Easton police seek help in attempting to find missing man
Easton, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy