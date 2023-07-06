Open in App
Business Insider

It doesn't matter that there was a fake detail in the case the Supreme Court used to roll back LGBTQ+ rights, experts say

By Sonam Sheth,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ysjz_0nILoKbZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XS9gf_0nILoKbZ00
The US Supreme Court building in Washington, DC.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

  • The Supreme Court ruled last week that a Colorado wedding website designer has the right to refuse service to same-sex couples.
  • The New Republic reported that a website request cited in the case appears to have been fabricated.
  • But legal experts even if the request was fake, it wouldn't be enough to affect the court's ruling.

Democrats and gay rights advocates flew into a frenzy last week when it emerged that a detail in a high-stakes Supreme Court case appeared to be made up .

In a 6-3 decision led by its conservative majority, the high court slashed LGBTQ+ rights when it ruled that a Colorado-based wedding website designer has the right to refuse service to same-sex couples.

Shortly before the ruling dropped, The New Republic reported that an alleged website request cited in the case, from "Stewart and Mike," appears to be fake.

But legal experts say that whether or not the request was fabricated does not affect the ruling, and that the plaintiff in the case, Lorie Smith, had the right to bring the legal challenge regardless of the request.

"I don't think this fact had any bearing on the court's opinion," Josh Blackman, a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, told Insider.

Since the fake email didn't affect the Court's decision, the ruling will stand

Smith received the supposed request, from "Stewart and Mike," the day after the original complaint was filed in court, and Blackman said that the plaintiff would have needed to demonstrate injury, known as standing "when the case began."

"It doesn't much matter what happened later," Blackman said, adding that even if the email that was later cited by her lawyers is fraudulent, it won't result in the Supreme Court rehearing the case.

Carolyn Shapiro, a professor at Chicago-Kent College of Law, agreed, telling NBC News this week that while she thought the court's ruling was "misguided in many ways," she believed Smith had standing.

Blackman also noted that Smith and her lawyers "had no reason to question the email" in the first place. He added that "had they [written] back, and inquired further, they could have opened themselves up to more liability. I don't think this issue will go anywhere."

Reached for comment, a representative for the Alliance for Defending Freedom, which brought the case on Smith's behalf, directed Insider to a statement posted to ADF's website.

"To say that Lorie Smith or ADF fabricated a request for a same-sex wedding website is a lie," the statement said. "It would make no sense to have fabricated a request because one wasn't required for the court to decide her case."

Phil Weiser, Colorado's attorney general, said in a statement that the high court's ruling "will permit businesses to turn away LGBTQ customers just by claiming that they sell expressive or artistic services."

"This deeply concerning opinion is far out-of-step with the will of the American people and American values," he added. "The opinion represents a radical departure from decades of Court precedent and fails to uphold the principle of 'Equal Justice for All' inscribed on the U.S. Supreme Court building."

Read the original article on Business Insider
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Tesla is offering to pay people between $18 to $48 an hour to drive its EVs this summer
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
We sold our house to live in an RV and travel the US. It's not as carefree as we expected.
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
I won the lottery – but when I went to collect the cash I was handed a ‘special’ form and not money, I almost gave up
Jacksonville, FL24 days ago
Donald Trump Leaves Fans Confused After Admitting He Doesn't Know What a Dairy Queen Blizzard Is: Watch
Council Bluffs, IA19 hours ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV27 days ago
My neighbor got me a $385 fine for talking on my phone on my own street – I believe I was targeted
Eastpointe, MI1 day ago
Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card
San Diego, CA2 days ago
A Las Vegas flight to Hawaii was diverted after a passenger AirDropped a photo suggesting there was a bomb on the plane to other passengers, police say
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL23 days ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA12 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy