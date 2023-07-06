Open in App
FOX 17 News West Michigan

MDOT to add warning systems at 4 rural intersections in southern MI

By Yasmeen Ludy,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhKdb_0nILoDQU00

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $675,000 to upgrade four rural intersections with warning systems .

Starting Friday, crews will be putting up the warning systems ahead of stop signs— they will flash yellow, telling drivers to slow down as they approach the intersection.

$600K MDOT road project

MDOT will put the warning systems at the following intersections:

“We're seeing too many people who are not using those stop signs, and those are sideswipe or T-bone crashes on the adjoining street,” MDOT Spokesperson Nick Schirripa told FOX 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sBMTD_0nILoDQU00 FOX 17

The added safety measures are intended to limit the "Michigan rolling stop," where drivers slow down rather than come to a complete stop.

Plus, the flashing yellow lights will alert drivers of potential traffic ahead.

“We can't drive for people, but we can certainly take certain measures and pull little levers that make roads a little safer for folks, that make driving on them a little safer,” Schirripa added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0Q7P_0nILoDQU00 FOX 17

MDOT is putting the warning systems in rural areas where traffic isn't always predictable, especially when most of the highways have a speed limit of 55 miles per hour.

“If you're driving through downtown Kalamazoo, you know that in the morning and in the evening traffic is going to be more more dense, there's going to be a higher volume,” he said. “That's a little harder to anticipate on rural roads and intersections like these, so this helps take some of that guessing out of it for folks.”

MDOT expects to complete work at all four intersections by the end of October.

In the meantime, drivers should expect some lane closures and traffic regulators near each project.

