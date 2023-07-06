Around 16 vehicles broken into, three juveniles charged: LaGrange Police

LaGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Three juveniles are facing charges after 16 cars were broken into on Wednesday night, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

LPD responded to 140 North Davis Road on July 5 at 8:23 p.m. Police say upon arrival, three male juveniles started running.

Officers found around 16 vehicles were entered. The three juveniles were arrested and charged with entering autos.

