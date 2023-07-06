Open in App
Around 16 vehicles broken into, three juveniles charged: LaGrange Police

By Nicole Sanders,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukhVl_0nILoAmJ00

LaGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Three juveniles are facing charges after 16 cars were broken into on Wednesday night, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

LPD responded to 140 North Davis Road on July 5 at 8:23 p.m. Police say upon arrival, three male juveniles started running.

Officers found around 16 vehicles were entered. The three juveniles were arrested and charged with entering autos.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

