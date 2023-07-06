Open in App
KTLA

Drake hit by phone during 1st show of It's All a Blur tour

By Christine Samra,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0H17_0nILo1v100

“Hotline Bling” – more like hotline fling.

Drake is the latest artist to be struck by an object thrown by a fan while performing on stage.

This happened on Wednesday night during the rapper’s first show of his It’s All a Blur tour, which opened at the United Center in Chicago.

Drake fans upset at Ticketmaster over ticket prices for the rapper’s It’s All A Blur Tour

As the former “Degrassi” star sang a slowed-down version of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious,” a phone came flying from the crowd. It looked like Drake almost caught it, but it ended up hitting his hand and flying off the stage.

Video of the incident was captured on social media.

This odd practice by fans has been making headlines recently.

Bebe Rexha had to get stitches after a fan chucked a phone at her face during a concert in New York City. Kelsea Ballerini was hit by what was believed to be a bracelet during a performance in Idaho.

While she wasn’t hurt, a fan tossed their dead mother’s ashes to Pink during her performance at the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival.

Drake’s current tour is a collaboration with rapper 21 Savage.

The duo has shows at The Kia Forum in Inglewood on Aug. 12, 13, 15 and 16 and then has two shows at Crypto.Com Arena on Aug. 21 and 22.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

