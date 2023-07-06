Open in App
NBA insider makes ominous prediction about Donovan Mitchell

By Darryn Albert,

2 days ago
Jan 2, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks to a television reporter after the game between the Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mitchell set the franchise record for points with 71. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be poised for a LeBron James situation (circa 2010 and 2018) all over again.

ESPN NBA insider Tim Bontemps wrote this week that he believes Cavs star Donovan Mitchell will be a big storyline come the February trade deadline.

“Cleveland has to try to prove over the next year it’s worth having Mitchell sign up long-term, or they’ll have to consider moving him with a year left on his deal next offseason,” Bontemps wrote. “If the Cavaliers struggle next season, Mitchell’s name could come up [in trade talks].”

The four-time All-Star Mitchell, just acquired by Cleveland in a trade with the Utah Jazz last summer, is about to enter the third year of a five-year, $163 million contract. The last year of that contract is a player option though, setting Mitchell up to become a free agent in summer 2025.

It might be a little bit too early for Mitchell to be unhappy with the Cavs. But the team did lose in the first round of the playoffs this past season, which is virtually the same situation that Mitchell was constantly in with the Jazz.

Mitchell, 26, had recently shot down some trade rumors involving himself and another teammate . But it sounds like the situation could change pretty drastically if Cleveland stumbles out of the gate next season.

