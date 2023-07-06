Open in App
Action News Jax

Body found in water near area in Southeast Georgia known as Gilligan’s Island, police say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vX4tV_0nILnnyJ00

A man’s body was found Thursday afternoon in the water off the shore of an area commonly known as Gilligan’s Island, the St. Marys Police Department said.

Officers were called to the area, which is off Georgia Highway 40, just after noon. They saw the man’s body about 150 yards from the shoreline.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The St. Marys Fire Department helped bring the man to the shore and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office helped gather evidence, SMPD said.

The man’s identity has not yet been released as police are still working to notify his next of kin.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
5 arrested for murder after body found in water near Gilligan’s Island area, St. Marys police say
Saint Marys, GA1 day ago
Five arrested in connection to man found dead in 'Gilligan's Island' area in Georgia
Saint Marys, GA1 day ago
5 suspects arrested and charged with murder in St. Marys
Saint Marys, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FLORIDA AMBER ALERT: 12-year-old boy abducted by father, St. Lucie deputies say
Fort Pierce, FL1 day ago
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 2 teens who vanished overnight
Rock Spring, GA2 days ago
Body of missing South Carolina woman who met online date found, 2 arrested
Monroe, NC2 days ago
Remains identified as Tennessee woman nearly 50 years after she was found in a Canadian river
Jackson, TN20 hours ago
Sellers and buyers of stolen catalytic converters targeted by new state law
Savannah, GA1 day ago
6 killed after plane crashes near airport in Southern California
Murrieta, CA21 hours ago
Man accused of killing mother, aunt found dead in jail
New Sewickley Township, PA1 day ago
Georgia animal shelter to stay open after donations
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Former Police Chief Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentences for Setting 'Revenge' Fires
Laurel, MD3 days ago
'They're gone, that's all I can tell you' | Mystery behind Georgia Guidestone explosion remains
Elberton, GA3 days ago
Back to School Guide: Dates, resources that parents in Coastal Georgia, the Lowcountry should know
Savannah, GA2 days ago
New Ga. law changes insurance coverage required for rideshare services
Savannah, GA1 day ago
New study: Half the nation’s tap water laced with a ‘Forever Chemical’
Rome, GA2 days ago
This Huge Diner in Georgia Has Been Named One of the Best Diners in the United States
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy