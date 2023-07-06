Open in App
WolverineDigest

'We Have To Go Get It': Wolverines Preparing For National Championship Run

By Christopher Breiler,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wLRq_0nILnjRP00

The Michigan Football program has made an incredible transformation under the leadership of head coach Jim Harbaugh. Prior to Harbaugh's arrival back in 2015, the Wolverines were talented, but lacked several key elements of being a national championship contender.

Instead of the immediate change that most expected upon Harbaugh's arrival, Michigan's rise to becoming a legitimate championship contender has been a slow burn. Although Michigan's winning percentage increased with Harbaugh at the helm, the Wolverines still failed to beat Ohio State, win the division, and play for a conference championship through his first six seasons as head coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGbqB_0nILnjRP00

Entering year seven, Harbaugh's demeanor was noticeably different when he arrived in Indianapolis for Big Ten Media Days. Fresh off of a brutal 2-4 record during the shortened 2020 COVID year, and with many questioning whether or not he was the right man for the job, Harbaugh took to the podium and emphatically set the tone for the 2021 season.

“Well, I’m here before you, enthusiastic and excited as I ever am, always am, even more to have at it, to win the championship, to beat Ohio and our rival Michigan State,” Harbaugh said. “That’s what we want to do, and we’re going to do it or die trying.”

And with that proclamation, the Michigan Football program proceeded to reel off two consecutive dominant wins over Ohio State, two consecutive Big Ten Championships, and two consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Lsa3_0nILnjRP00

Now, entering the 2023 season, the Wolverines aren't satisfied with simply repeating their success from the previous two seasons. Instead, this group of Wolverines want the biggest prize in all of college football - a national championship.

A critical piece to Michigan's national championship hopes is junior quarterback JJ McCarthy. Entering his third year at Michigan, McCarthy believes that this team can become one of the best ever to wear the winged helmet.

"I want to be one of the best teams to ever play this game," said starting quarterback JJ McCarthy. "We have the potential to do it, we have the talent to do it, we have the dedication and commitment and hard work to do it, it's all about just putting it together and executing the plan."

Another critical piece to the puzzle is running back Blake Corum, who put his NFL dreams on pause for another year at Michigan. For Corum, his return represented another chance to build on his legacy and, more importantly, deliver a national championship to Ann Arbor.

"The number one goal is to win a national championship, we have to go get it," Corum said. "Goal two is to repeat - beat Ohio State, beat Michigan State, win the Big Ten Championship."

With the Wolverines returning over 80 percent of their production from last year, the belief in Ann Arbor - particularly within the walls of Schembechler Hall - is that the 2023 season represents Michigan's best shot at winning a national championship.

"We have a team this year that really should do what we set out to do for two years," said edge rusher Braiden McGregor. "If we focus and lock in, go every day as hard as we possibly can, there shouldn't be anybody that should he able to stop u

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ann Arbor, MI newsLocal Ann Arbor, MI
Anonymous Coach Compares Michigan To Elite Ohio State, SEC Teams Of The Past
Ann Arbor, MI12 hours ago
Jim Harbaugh Is The Premier Coach In The Big Ten
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Michigan Football Predicted To Land 2025 In-State WR
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wolverine recruiting report: The battle for 2024 top-10 WR Gatlin Bair
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Spartan Confidential: Moneyball Pro-Am offers first look at Michigan State’s loaded 2023 class
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Tommy Szczepanski back in home state after transferring to Michigan State
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
The Eagles are coming to Michigan one last time, announcing farewell tour
Detroit, MI2 days ago
The Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant In Michigan
Dearborn, MI1 day ago
Learning how to play Euchre: Instructions from a non-Michigander
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Detroit Today: Michigan’s new $82B budget reveals the state’s priorities
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Flavortown, Michigan: The Michigan City Guy Fieri’s Featured Most
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Detroit Today: Should Gretchen Whitmer run for president?
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Demands for cleanup at contaminated Michigan industrial site. ‘Job is not done’
Trenton, MI3 days ago
Jackson loves its restaurants, and here are 10 we wish were still here today
Jackson, MI2 days ago
Whitmer High School shooting update: Suspect arrested in Texas, facing multiple charges
Toledo, OH4 days ago
FOUND: Detroit police says 2-year-old girl has been recovered, is safe
Detroit, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy