‘Sad aftermath’ of Lake Tahoe’s 4th of July highlights importance of ‘Leave No Trace’

By Jon D. B.,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cv116_0nILnd9300
Cleaning up trash from the shore. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Over 6,300 pounds of waste was cleaned from Zephyr Cove alone after 4th of July guests completely trashed Lake Tahoe.

Whether visiting a national, state, community park, or any space in general, Leave No Trace is paramount. Respecting our wild spaces ensures they’re around for generations to come while keeping ecosystems – and ourselves – safe. We are part of nature, after all.

Which is exactly what makes this footage so heartbreaking. Nonprofit CLEAN UP THE LAKE is reporting how Independence Day celebrators disrespected, then left, iconic California/Nevada destination Lake Tahoe. And it is bad.

“Another view of the debauchery of Zephyr Cove that we cleaned up yesterday. 6,318 lbs. of litter was removed from this beach,” the organization cites on Instagram. “We can do better.”

“Thanks to our volunteers and staff who came out to support yesterday, and to our 2 year running partners @keeptahoeblue for 5th of July cleanups and @stio who were there as well and @u.s.forestservice staff for coming in and helping as well! And a big thanks to @roamingwithriley_ for filming this yesterday!

CLEAN UP THE LAKE

Thankfully, CLEANK UP THE LAKE does a tremendous job of taking care of Lake Tahoe. But they shouldn’t have to do this.

As they say, it is truly “sad to see the aftermath of one day. And the way that we treat our home when we are ‘celebrating.'”

CLEAN UP THE LAKE was out at Zephyr for all of Wednesday cleaning up after people, and is doing so Thursday, as well. The organization partners with Keep Tahoe Blue (this is their second year of doing so) for their 5th of July Cleanup.

‘Divers in the water, surface support near shore and people on the ground taking care’ of Lake Tahoe

Further footage shows everything from camping chairs to inflatable rafts to, ironically, large black trash bags, strewn about the shore.

They have “divers in the water, surface support near shore and people on the ground taking care of this,” as they cite. But again, they shouldn’t have to.

The National Park Service and US Forest Service do a wonderful job of promoting their Leave No Trace Program to prevent the same from happening at their sites. And it is, genuinely, largely successful. Otherwise, our parks would look like Lake Tahoe after the 4th on a regular basis.

Leave No Trace, Always

A staple of the National Park Service‘s educational outreach, Leave No Trace (established by the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, and built on work by the US Forest Service, National Park Service, and Bureau of Land Management in the mid 1980s) continues to revolutionize how parks, rangers, and park staff communicate the importance of responsible recreation with visitors.

And as our national parks and wild spaces become more crowded than ever, Leave No Trace reaches a whole new level of importance.

“When you think about leave no trace, think about protecting three things: The land, the things that live here, and the experience of other people coming behind you,” Great Smoky Mountains National Park Ranger and backcountry manager Christine Hoyer told me in our interview last year.

“That’s what they boil down to; protecting the resources, the things that call the parks home, and all the other people that hope to come and recreate behind you and have that same sense of discovery and excitement.”

The Seven Principles of Leave No Trace are:

  1. Plan ahead and prepare
  2. Travel and camp on durable surfaces
  3. Dispose of waste properly
  4. Leave what you find
  5. Minimize campfire impacts
  6. Respect Wildlife
  7. Be considerate of other visitors

For an extensive breakdown of each principle, and how you can help keep the places we love clean, see our ‘Leave No Trace’ in U.S. National Parks: Breaking Down the Seven Principles next.

