Open in App
People

Vampire Facials at New Mexico Spa Linked to Additional Cases of HIV

By Vanessa Etienne,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Closed New Mexico salon which gave 'vampire facials' linked to new HIV cases: Officials
Albuquerque, NM15 hours ago
Vaccine requirements for New Mexico students
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Artists show their skills at the 11th New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta
Albuquerque, NM14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lovelace hospital using AI to improve care for patients with chronic illnesses
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
New Mexico’s cannabis sales hit another high in June
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
What’s happening around New Mexico July 7 – 13
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
This Albuquerque chocolate shop made USA Today’s Top 10 for 2023
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
New Mexico Cannabis Control Division looking to hire
Santa Fe, NM3 days ago
Rio Grande waters level drop, not expected to run dry
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque company warned by FDA, FTC for delta-8 THC violation
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
City of Albuquerque invites community to participate in ‘Compost Celebration’
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Los Lunas man recalls day he fell into a sinkhole
Los Lunas, NM1 day ago
Here's why it's so hot in New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Santa Fe police officers receive 3% raise
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
Case against Albuquerque woman whose baby died has stalled
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
APD: Man taken to the hospital with critical burns
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque crosswalk six years in the making disappears months after being put up
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque pilot program takes away street parking; gives it to city workers
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Deer spotted in northeast Albuquerque Wednesday morning
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Trial set for a former New Mexico lawmaker accused of racketeering and money laundering
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
New Details Emerge from Waste Authority Death
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Albuquerque Public Schools scales back special education
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
NM Weather Guy Predicts summer "nonsoons," not monsoons
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Griff's Hamburgers closes after 60 years in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Crews respond to brush fire in northwest Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
The cities with the most expensive homes in the Santa Fe metro area
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago
Arrest made in 2021 murder at Albuquerque motel
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Los Lunas man sentenced to more than 9 years for drug, gun charges
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque man charged for restaurant, gas station robberies
Albuquerque, NM13 hours ago
Albuquerque woman charged with murdering her husband on July 4
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy