KTNV 13 Action News

Illuminarium hosting Taylor Swift album release party

By Jarah Wright,

2 days ago
The Illuminarium is ready to let "Sparks Fly" and is "Enchanted" to host Taylor Swift fans for an album release party on Friday.

It's to celebrate the pop star releasing her album Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Officials said projections from her most iconic performances will be shown while tracks from the new album are played. There will also be special Swift-inspired cocktails and mocktails.

The event is open to all ages with tickets starting at $25 .

The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

