New plankton exhibit at Shedd Aquarium brings ‘bottom of food chain’ to forefront

By Jewell HilleryAlonzo Small,

2 days ago

CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium is debuting a brand new exhibit of its tiniest creatures.

Called “Plankton Revealed,” the exhibit centers around the culturing of microscopic plankton that provide food for many species throughout the aquarium.

Visitors will get a magnified look at the tiny organisms, to see how they live.

Shedd Aquarium’s Rachel Zak says the new exhibit is a way to bring the “bottom of the food chain” to the forefront.

“Without the tiny, tiny, microscopic phyto, or algae, without that phytoplankton, you could not have those tiny little creatures and from those tiny little creatures, you could not have baby fish, and from baby fish, you could raise bigger fish and bigger fish all the way up to sharks and whales,” Zak said. “So it really is this tiny, tiny concept with a giant impact.”

“Planton revealed” is also the Shedd’s first bilingual display with Spanish translations throughout. The exhibit is included in the regular admission and is now open to the public.

