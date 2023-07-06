Open in App
The Augusta Chronicle

Advocacy group buys billboards condemning Chick-fil-A in Children's Hospital

By Abraham Kenmore, Augusta Chronicle,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HoF9M_0nILieHF00

An organization that advocates for plant-based diets is buying three billboards in Augusta to condemn the installation of a Chick-fil-A in the Children's Hospital of Georgia.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine on Thursday announced they are buying the billboards to go up next week through Aug. 6. The billboards have a photo of a girl in a hospital bed with the text "Children’s Hospital: Can a Greasy Fast Food Meal Help Her Heal?”

The AU Health System, which operates Children's Hospital, declined to comment. Chick-fil-A did not respond to a request for comment.

The billboards will go up on the Calhoun Expressway and on Highway 78, according to a press release from PCRM.

“If the Children’s Hospital of Georgia would like to be a place of wellness and healing, it should provide only affordable, plant-based options,” Stephanie McBurnett, a nutritionist with PCRM, was quoted as saying in the press release. “... Greater availability of tasty plant-based options like black bean burgers, sweet potatoes, and veggie chili would benefit the health of visitors, patients, and staff.”

The hospital previously hosted a McDonalds, which closed in 2021, according to PCRM. The new Chick-fil-A was announced in May. PCRM keeps lists of hospitals with fast food outlets and previously bought billboards targeting Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta as well as Tampa General Hospital in Florida.

The organization, which advocates for preventative medicine and an end to animal testing as well as vegetarian diets. PCRM claims 17,000 physicians as members. They also filed a complaint with the East Central Health District in Augusta opposing the Chick-fil-A.

