WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police searching for driver who hit man on golf cart on 4th of July, seriously injuring him

By Michele Newell,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHMLh_0nILiTW800

Police are searching for a driver who hit a man while he was in a golf car and then drove off.

The victim, 24-year-old Colvin Prosser, just had surgery Thursday.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was in Acworth, where she learned that Prosser was in the driver’s seat of a golf cart on his way home from watching fireworks on the 4th of Jul

Police said the driver smashed into the back of the golf cart along Main Street. Prosser was left with three cracks in his vertebrae. The golf cart was also heavily damaged.

Police are now searching for a black sedan that sped away from the scene.

Golf carts are popular in Acworth, but police say drivers should be especially careful when they approach one.

“Golf carts are only allowed to drive on roads that have a speed limit of 25 miles or less,” Eric Mistreeta with Acworth Police said. “If vehicle traffic is getting near a golf cart, they need to slow down. They cannot pass the golf cart.”

Police are now talking to witnesses and looking at video from security cameras and said they have some leads.

Jordan Pulliam was coming home from watching fireworks at the park with friends when he came upon the crash scene.

“As we were crossing the railroad tracks, we had just seen a group and lots of lights going on, so we were curious what happened,” Pulliam said. “To hear about the actual events is really disheartening.”

