Police searching for driver who hit man on golf cart on 4th of July, seriously injuring him

“Golf carts are only allowed to drive on roads that have a speed limit of 25 miles or less,” Eric Mistreeta with Acworth Police said. “If vehicle traffic is getting near a golf cart, they need to slow down. They cannot pass the golf cart.”
Police are now talking to witnesses and looking at video from security cameras and said they have some leads.
Jordan Pulliam was coming home from watching fireworks at the park with friends when he came upon the crash scene.
“As we were crossing the railroad tracks, we had just seen a group and lots of lights going on, so we were curious what happened,” Pulliam said. “To hear about the actual events is really disheartening.”
Comments / 0