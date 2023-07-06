Open in App
Erie VA announces grand opening date of new state-of-the-art clinic

By Drew Miller,

2 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Expanded care from the Veterans Affairs will soon be closer than ever to Venango County veterans with the opening of a new state-of-the-art clinic.

On Thursday, the VA announced the grand opening along with an open house of the much-anticipated facility, located at 125 Home Depot Drive in Franklin, which will take place on July 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Erie VA hold special event to educate local veterans about available resources

More than twice the size of the former Allegheny Boulevard location, the new facility will employ 15 VA workers and provide over 2,000 veterans with the highest quality care in a modern and patient-centered environment.

With all that extra space, the new clinic boasts a larger parking lot with plenty of wheelchair-accessible parking and additional specialty services including retinal telehealth and cancer care features, such as the brand-new Close to Me Oncology pilot in the fall.

New veterans office offers a safe place, easier access to benefits for vets

Veterans will also be able to meet with multiple providers based in the same location and optimize face-to-face time with centrally located caregivers in an area adjacent to the exam room rather than going to each provider individually.

“As we continue to align our operational advancements with VA’s six health care priorities, we are thrilled to unveil the Venango County VA Clinic, which represents a significant milestone in our commitment to serving our local veterans and connecting them to the soonest and best care,” said John A. Gennaro, Erie VA Medical Center executive director.

100+ motorcycle riders stop in Erie on nationwide tour to honor fallen veterans

For more details on the new facility and the grand opening event, check out the VA website here .

