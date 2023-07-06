Open in App
NEWS10 ABC

Non compete ban bill faces opposition

By Amal Tlaige,

2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A bill that passed in the legislature, and awaits the governor’s approval, could remove all non compete agreements in the workplace. While some say it’s about time, others think it could be disastrous. Noncompete agreements are contracts that ban workers at one company from going to work for, or starting a competing business within a certain period of time after leaving their job.

Non-compete agreements may soon be banned in NY

“I think noncompete agreements can play a very valuable role in certain circumstances so therefore an outright ban on all noncompete agreements in virtually all circumstances… I think that is quite problematic,: said Andrei Iancu, Cofounder of Council for Innovation Promotion and private practice lawyer. Iancu said, the legislation should be narrowly tailored, “So non compete agreements are most useful for high-level employees and employees with intimate knowledge of the trade secrets of a company.”

But sponsor of the bill, Senator Sean Ryan said information like this should already be protected under a company’s non-disclosure agreements; a legally binding contract that prevents employees from sharing certain information. “The ability to protect trade, secrets, proprietary information, list of clients, none of that’s impacted by that, and businesses will still be able to preserve the rights to save that vital information. But what I’ve heard a lot of is companies say they think it’s a good bill as long as it applies to everyone else but not us.

Swimmer to cross Lake George in support of Silver Bay YMCA

Ryan said noncompete agreements often force employees to leave the state including those in medical practice. “Most Albany doctors or Buffalo doctors are under non competes, so if you wanted to leave one hospital, you’re not allowed to practice medicine within 25 or 30 miles of the city and what the heck does that do for patient care and continuity of care?” It’s unknown if the bill will be signed by the governor as is, vetoed or if she will request changes to the legislation. We’ll keep you updated on this legislation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Alaska and 9 other states threaten to sue EPA over wood-burning stove standards
Fairbanks, AK2 days ago
New York Ranks As The #5 State Most Americans Want To Move Out Of
New York City, NY2 days ago
COMMEMORATE THE 100-YEAR LONG STRUGGLE TO RATIFY THE EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT! July 21 – 22, 2023
Seneca Falls, NY2 days ago
State Police issue nearly 13K tickets during July 4 STOP-DWI campaign
Albany, NY1 day ago
Humane society seeks suspects in animal cruelty case
Claverack, NY2 days ago
‘Unwanted and unwelcome’: Anti-LGBTQ+ policies common at Wisconsin voucher schools
Sheboygan, WI3 days ago
More black bear sightings in Central New York alarming residents, wildlife officials
Ilion, NY2 days ago
The fastest-growing city in California is now mostly Asian
Dublin, CA19 hours ago
Former Police Chief Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentences for Setting 'Revenge' Fires
Laurel, MD3 days ago
SP: Man brandished handgun on Clifton Park nature trail
Clifton Park, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy