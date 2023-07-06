Open in App
KCTV 5

Washburn University’s new law building to be named after Sen. Robert J. Dole

By Shayndel Jones,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Jackson County prosecutor calls on clubs to protect patrons with gun rules
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
KCPD investigating shooting in 3700 block of N. College
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
WATCH LIVE: Jackson Co. announces charges in Klymax Lounge nightclub shooting
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shots fired in Shawnee Kansas, no injuries reported
Shawnee, KS11 hours ago
Where K-State, KU fall in preseason Big 12 football poll
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
Kansas City Museum’s Corinthian Hall reopens after January closure
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Prosecutors say Klymax Lounge nightclub shooting was caught on video
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Taylor Swift: Swifty Kansas City takeover
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
KC man sentenced to 46 years in prison for murder, kidnapping
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
BREAKING: Murder charges announced in Klymax Lounge nightclub shooting
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Overland Park man seriously injured in I-70 crash
Overland Park, KS1 day ago
KC Streetcar Authority says rail repairs could take 2-3 weeks
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Shooting at 59th & Wabash now being investigated as homicide
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Overnight shooting in KCMO results in 2 with life-threatening injuries
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
KCPD investigating possible murder-suicide on North College Avenue
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Tonganoxie young men caught setting off storm drain explosion in Lawrence
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Shots fired in Shawnee lead to four in custody, no injuries reported
Shawnee, KS11 hours ago
Lawrence transit announces delay for Central Station launch
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
T-Swift fans turn out en masse at Arrowhead for tour gear
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Parking lot crash kills driver in KCMO
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
2 house fires late Thursday, early morning Friday in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Taylor Swift performs at packed Arrowhead Stadium on Friday night
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Eras Tour merchandise pop-up stops on the Plaza
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
KCMO detectives ask for help locating robbery suspect
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Impairment under investigation after passenger dies in KCMO crash
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
KCPD seeking to identify suspect vehicle from robbery
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Pedestrian killed in I-70 crash
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Motorcycle crash on I-35 leaves one in critical condition
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy