Illinois State Police announce results of distracted driving enforcement

By Seth Austin,

2 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Illinois State Police Troop 9 Commander, Captain Nathan Douglas, announced the results of distracted driving enforcement program patrols held in Wayne and Effingham counties during June.

According to a release, 20 hand-held phone/device citations were reported during the extra patrol coverage. Three citations were reported for texting while driving, and one other citation was reported as “other types of distracted driving”.

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” this Independence Day season

The program provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers to focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

