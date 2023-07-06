Kevin Durant Challenges Fans To Find His Threads Burner

Meta has finally launched Threads, its Instagram-affiliated Twitter alternative. Many industry experts believe that Threads could directly threaten Twitter’s market share, especially after the recent changes imposed by Twitter owner Elon Musk. Reportedly, Threads gained 30 million users on its first day on the app store. While teething issues are expected, a strong showing from Threads could be the final nail in the coffin for Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is deep into his offseason at this point. With three years left on his contract, Durant has no big offseason decision to make. He can simply sit back, relax, and watch what the Suns do to turn the team into a true title contender. So far, the Suns have traded for Bradley Beal, as well as added some solid roster depth. As a result, Durant is having some fun on social media.

Durant Issues Threads Challenges

Taking to Twitter earlier on July 6, Kevin Durant tweeted a challenge to his followers, “On threads with the burner. Come find me.” The tweet led to something of a mad scavenger hunt as people attempted to track down Durant’s alleged burner. Durant also introduced himself on his official account with a hilarious photo . At the time of writing, no one appears to have found Durant’s burner yet. It’s unclear if Durant’s burner actually exists or not. However, it’s been fun watching people to try and track it down. The event got big enough that even the official Phoenix Suns account on Threads made reference to the hunt.

Of course, burners have been a major point of discussion in recent months in the NBA community. In late May, it was claimed that the Twitter account @CuttliffBlair was actually a burner account belonging to NBA referee Eric Lewis . Internet sleuths came to this conclusion based on the clues that the account only replied to tweets about Lewis. Furthermore, the only non-NBA referee-related account that @CuttliffBlair followed was Geoge Mason University’s women’s basketball. Lewis’ wife was revealed to be the GMU women’s head coach. Do you think Durant actually has a burner account? Let us know in the comments.

