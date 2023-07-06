Nike Air Max Plus “Reverse Grape” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Max Plus is a popular sneaker known for its sleek design and comfortable fit. It features a visible Air unit in the sole, providing cushioning and impact protection. The upper is made of durable materials, ensuring long-lasting wear. With its iconic gradient colorways and signature TPU overlays, the Nike Air Max Plus offers a stylish look that appeals to both sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers. Whether for sports or everyday activities, this shoe delivers a blend of performance and style.

The Nike colorway “Reverse Grape” celebrates the enchanting power of purple. With its vibrant color, it evokes a sense of mystique and allure. Purple, often associated with royalty, inspires feelings of elegance and sophistication. This colorway conjures up a sense of creativity and individuality, allowing wearers to make a bold statement. Whether on the court or the streets, “Reverse Grape” adds a touch of vibrancy and personality to any ensemble.

“Reverse Grape” Nike Air Max Plus

The sneaker features a very understated color scheme, with black dominating and purple the accenting color. The sole is a black rubber and the white midsole reveals exposed air bubbles, a Nike Air Max mainstay. The upper features black rubber overlays and a purple-to-white gradient that nods to the reverse grape colorway. Also, the sneakers feature light blue accents around the Nike Swoosh, tongue Nike Air logos, and insoles. Overall, despite some of the bright colors this sneaker utilizes, it’s a minimalistic sneaker that is perfect for any activity. These are definitely a cop if you’re a fan of this colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “Reverse Grape” is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

