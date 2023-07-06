KNOXVILLE – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) responded to a call regarding a missing boater at approximately 6:30 a.m. July 6, at Boone Lake in Washington County.

Preliminary investigations revealed an adult female boater left a group of friends the previous night and did not return home. A vessel was found near Point 20, downstream from Jay’s Boat Dock that had impacted the shoreline and was partially submerged.

TWRA officers deployed an ROV (remotely operated underwater vehicle) unit to locate the boater who was pronounced dead at the scene. Washington County Rescue and Kingsport Lifesaving Crew also responded to the call and assisted in search and recovery operations.

This incident brings the total boating related fatalities in Tennessee for 2023 to 15 and remains under investigation.

The post Boating fatality reported at Boone Lake appeared first on www.elizabethton.com .