Perks and Rec: July 6, 2023

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

If you don't already have a Walmart+ membership, you need to sign up right now . With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner the retail giant is offering plenty of rival deals including a rare 50% discount on an annual Walmart+ membership. That means, when you sign up today you'll pay just $49 for one whole year of shopping perks instead of the usual $98 price tag.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime members can score a free $5 right now (yes, you read that right!) by taking advantage of this early Prime Day eGift card deal . When you log in to your Amazon Prime account, you'll pay just $45 for a $50 Amazon eGift card, giving you a few extra bucks to spend come Prime Day next week. If you can't wait until next week, we've got you covered with plenty of early deals , too.

Elsie Boskamp, Deals Editor

