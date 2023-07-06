Open in App
KFI AM 640

Authorities Seek Public's Help Locating Missing Teen, Dog

By City News Service,

2 days ago
EAST LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's help Thursday in locating a missing 13-year-old girl and her dog.

Heavan Lyann Dominguez was last seen just after midnight Thursday morning in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue in East Los Angeles.

The teen was described as being 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has straight blue hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white beanie, black shirt, blue jeans, black Converse shoes and a black backpack. Heavan was accompanied by a small brown dog.

Her family reported that the teen suffers from depression, according to the sheriff's department.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was encouraged to contact the East Los Angeles Detective Bureau at 323-264-4151. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.

