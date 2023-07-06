Open in App
WFAE

Charlotte-area startup wants to improve the EV-charging experience

By WFAE,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
Construction expected to begin on airport overlook
Charlotte, NC13 hours ago
State utilities commission sides with water company after slew of high bills
Mooresville, NC1 day ago
'This is just a test' Duke Energy to test nuclear sirens
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NC bill would make it harder for HOA to take your home
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Homebuilder targets site of old Charlotte Knights stadium in Fort Mill for project
Fort Mill, SC22 hours ago
South End apartments, new Toll Brothers homes and more Charlotte residential real estate news
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Storms leave about 6K customers without power
Charlotte, NC19 hours ago
Charlotte-based Bojangles shares exciting announcement for 45th anniversary
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Eviction looms after Charlotte woman says her money order was stolen
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Proposed drug-recovery facility in Gastonia would be one of largest in state
Gastonia, NC2 days ago
Nearly 20,000 people picked up free computers in Mecklenburg County
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Only REAL Charlotteans will know about these massively annoying cars
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Here's what to know about roller coaster safety after 2 recent scares
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Mecklenburg County commissioners approve $30 million for tennis mega-complex
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Lightning strike causes large outage in south Charlotte
Charlotte, NC13 hours ago
Governor signs law making it harder for violent criminals to quickly bond out
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Cars flooded in south Charlotte during storm
Charlotte, NC14 hours ago
Owner of illegally owned Chinese Water Buffalo in east Charlotte issued additional citations: Animal Care & Control
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Video shows copper wire being stolen from 2 substations in Morganton; warrant issued
Morganton, NC2 days ago
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in June 2023
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Group steals cars from Hickory dealership an hour after initial break-in, police say
Hickory, NC3 days ago
Ceiling collapses onto woman in senior living complex
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Charlotte men with $3,000 worth of stolen items from Harris Teeter arrested after chase down I-77: MPD
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Law enforcement officers say judge appointment process in SC is unfair
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
With nowhere else to go, kids needing foster care sleep on the floor in county offices
Charlotte, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy