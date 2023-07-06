Open in App
CONSUMER ALERT: woom bikes recalled due to detaching stem and handlebars

By Katelyn Harlow,

2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday, July 6, woom Bikes USA recalled “woom ORIGINAL bicycles” due to a fall hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the stem and handlebar on the bikes can detach and cause riders to lose control, posing a fall hazard.

According to the CPSC, there have been 77 reports of the handlebar stem detaching or loosening, which has resulted in 19 injuries involving bruising, cuts or abrasions.

About 84,000 bikes were sold in the United States.

Need help cooling down? Apply for Virginia’s cooling assistance program

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles and contact woom Bikes USA for a free repair kit. woom Bikes USA is contacting all known purchasers directly.

You can call woom Bikes USA at 855-966-6872 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday or email at productsafetyUS@woom.com , online https://faq.us.woombikes.com/article/337-stem-recall-notice , or www.woom.com/en_US/ and click on “Recalls” for more information.

