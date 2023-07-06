Open in App
cbs2iowa.com

Part of 3rd St. SE closed Saturday for Pride Parade

By Meghan Hanley,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Thousands of residents celebrate LGBTQ+ community at Pride Fest on Saturday
Cedar Rapids, IA12 hours ago
Iowa Irish Fest releases weekend schedule of events
Waterloo, IA1 day ago
Iowa is Home to Ice Cream Pizza, Nuggets, Nachos, and More
Blairstown, IA22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cedar Rapids family unharmed after quick response to 6th Avenue SE deck fire
Cedar Rapids, IA1 day ago
Tree Buds volunteers to water newly planted trees in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids, IA2 days ago
Resident recovers after small Geneva Tower fire: Another incident following 2022's devastating blaze
Cedar Rapids, IA1 day ago
Cedar Rapids to set aside plot in hopes of a casino
Cedar Rapids, IA1 day ago
Iowa city hosts donation drive-thru: A chance to declutter and support local non-profits
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Complaints to police increase over holiday weekend
Cedar Rapids, IA3 days ago
Potential gas leak forces Motel 6 evacuation
Cedar Rapids, IA15 hours ago
9 people in Quad Cities area injured by fireworks during 4th of July celebrations
Moline, IL3 days ago
Cedar Rapids man stole motorcycle & lead off-road chase, police say
Cedar Rapids, IA1 day ago
Extremely Rare Amphibian Spotted In Eastern Iowa [PHOTO]
Edgewood, IA1 day ago
Pay It Forward | Community Action of Eastern Iowa giving back to those in need
Davenport, IA2 days ago
Waterloo getting new affordable housing community
Waterloo, IA1 day ago
Iowa City celebrating 33rd anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Theatre CR to debut "Madagascar" on Friday
Cedar Rapids, IA2 days ago
Cedar Rapids Furniture Store Closing After 35 Years in Business
Cedar Rapids, IA3 days ago
2nd annual celebrity softball game to be played at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids, IA1 day ago
Kennedy survives scare from Clinton, advancing to Substate finals
Cedar Rapids, IA1 day ago
Woman Bit CF Police Officer
Cedar Falls, IA2 days ago
20-year-old woman shot outside hospital in Clinton dies Wednesday
Clinton, IA3 days ago
‘An egregious act of racism’ Muscatine Independence Day costume offends Indigenous Iowans
Muscatine, IA3 days ago
Zach Johnson cards +1 on first round of John Deere Classic
Silvis, IL2 days ago
Prairie defeats CR Washington in three innings, advances to play Linn-Mar
Cedar Rapids, IA2 days ago
Evansdale Woman Wins Hefty Lottery Prize
Evansdale, IA2 days ago
FATAL ACCIDENT NEAR MELCHER-DALLAS ON TUESDAY
Melcher-dallas, IA3 days ago
Muscatine woman charged with child endangerment
Muscatine, IA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy