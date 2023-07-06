Open in App
WAVY News 10

NWS: Storm damage in Bertie County from EF0 tornado

By Jerry JacksonAdrianna HargroveJason O. Boyd,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKEvf_0nILdIA000

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Weather Service has concluded that storm damage in Bertie County earlier this week was from an EF0 tornado.

Strong storms moved through Eastern North Carolina on Monday. One such storm created extensive damage in Bertie County. WNCT Meteorologist Jerry Jackson reports a team from Wakefield, Va., visited the site of Monday’s damage and, after surveying the area, determined an EF0 tornado (85 mph winds) touched down near Hymans Ferry Road.

GUC: Straight-line winds brought down power lines

WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove spoke Monday evening with a Windsor couple, Eric Bynum and Heather Wheeler. They were in the middle of the storm in a shop on Hyman Ferry Road.

“Well the rain started to come so we closed the door and all of a sudden, there was loud wind and it was trying to suck the door of the shop in and then it was like woooosh and bang, and everywhere,” said Wheeler about what they experienced.

“I’ve never been in any kind of situation like that before so I was pretty … I was freaked out.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PITT COUNTY: Two injured after boats collide on Tar River
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Greenville man in motorized wheelchair struck by vehicle, transported to hospital with serious injuries
Greenville, NC14 hours ago
Fire damages Ahoskie home
Ahoskie, NC1 day ago
Rocky Mount names new fire chief, director of new city department
Rocky Mount, NC1 day ago
The cities with the most expensive homes in the Rocky Mount metro area
Rocky Mount, NC2 days ago
Beaufort County man reported missing after leaving ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville last month
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Police: Man in wheelchair struck by car while crossing intersection
Greenville, NC14 hours ago
Juvenile wanted in Halifax County killing in May arrested, sheriff’s office says
Rocky Mount, NC1 day ago
Greenville police: Man dead outside Planet Fitness was shot, homicide investigation underway
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Shots fired at vehicle in Rocky Mount lead to charges for man
Rocky Mount, NC2 days ago
Elizabeth City looks to solutions to combat gun violence
Elizabeth City, NC1 day ago
Man found dead outside NC Planet Fitness was shot, police say
Greenville, NC20 hours ago
Underground Railroad Museum gifted family heirloom
Washington, NC1 day ago
3 nabbed, 9 guns seized in connection with Rocky Mount gang related shooting, police say
Rocky Mount, NC2 days ago
Food Lion recognizes long-term associates for years of service
Greenville, NC3 days ago
Elizabeth City community works to build positivity after shooting of 3 teens
Elizabeth City, NC2 days ago
Rocky Mount police arrest three, seize weapons after 17-year-old shot
Rocky Mount, NC3 days ago
Local participant in Alzheimer’s drug study calls FDA approval a blessing
Suffolk, VA1 day ago
Wilson women are latest to plead guilty in nationwide COVID fraud scheme
Wilson, NC1 day ago
2 Wilson women plead guilty in COVID-19 relief loan scam, feds say
Wilson, NC2 days ago
Local man gets 1 million followers on new social media network; sets record
Greenville, NC2 days ago
MrBeast becomes first person to reach million followers on Threads
Greenville, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy