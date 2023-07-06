1 dead after vehicle goes ‘airborne,’ crashes onto I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car went airborne off a highway ramp Thursday, crashing into multiple lanes of the highway below.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT was headed west on State Route 63 in Monroe, when the vehicle went airborne. The Equinox began flying off the ramp, where it first landed in the northbound lanes of I-75.

The vehicle struck the median and eventually came to rest in the southbound lanes of the highway, according to the preliminary investigation conducted by authorities.

(Monroe Police Department)

(Monroe Police Department)

OSP says the driver of the Equinox was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries by CareFlight. The passenger of the vehicle, 75-year-old Melvin Norton, of Celina, was taken by ground ambulance to UC West Chester Medical Center with life-threatening injuries as well.

Norton died from his injuries.

This is the fifth in a series of crashes on I-75 to occur on Thursday, July 6.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.