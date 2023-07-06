Open in App
YAHOO!

Man charged with attempted arson for setting fire that damaged vehicle in Bremerton

By Nathan Pilling, Kitsap Sun,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police arrest suspected ‘some stupid with a flare gun’ in Burien on 4th of July
Burien, WA2 days ago
Everett Police Arrest One For Suspicion Of Vehicular Homicide Following Single Vehicle Crash In South Everett
Everett, WA4 days ago
Man killed in overnight shooting in Tacoma
Tacoma, WA4 days ago
11-year-old shot three times in the leg outside Federal Way apartment complex
Federal Way, WA4 days ago
Undercover Operation Leads to Arrests in Seattle's Aurora Avenue Case
Seattle, WA4 days ago
Tragic Condo Fire Claims Lives of Mother-Daughter Duo in Mountlake Terrace
Mountlake Terrace, WA3 days ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy