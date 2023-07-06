Open in App
InsideTheVikings

Vikings Take Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson in New 2024 NFL Mock Draft

By Will Ragatz,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3yje_0nILbbo700

Is it too early to be talking about 2024 mock drafts? Yes. Are we going to go ahead and do it anyways? You bet.

In a new 2024 mock from ESPN's Jordan Reid , the Vikings hold the 21st pick and use it to select Demeioun "Chop" Robinson, an edge rusher from Penn State who broke out as a sophomore last fall.

Danielle Hunter's future with the Vikings is still in question, but even if the two sides are able to come to terms on a restructured contract, Minnesota lacks dependable options off the edge. Marcus Davenport signed for just one year, and other players at the position have yet to develop into true starters.

At 6-foot-3 and 242 pounds, Robinson is urgent and displays a variety of pass-rush plans. He didn't start any games last season, but he did get first pressure within 2.5 seconds on an FBS-best 12.1% of his pass-rush snaps, which shows his ability to create chaos. Robinson still needs to fill out his frame and show he can be relied on as an early-down run defender, but the potential is there.

Robinson has a sweet nickname and a lot of upside. He began his college career at Maryland, then transferred to Penn State and recorded 5.5 sacks and ten total tackles for loss in a rotational role. According to PFF , he "led all Power Five edge defenders in overall grade (90.6) and pass-rushing grade (92.4)." This fall, Robinson will look to continue ascending into the first-round conversation by producing in a larger role.

The odds of the Vikings taking Robinson in the first round next year are tiny, given all that will happen between now and then. What's important to note here is that Minnesota could find itself in position to draft an EDGE in the first round. Like Reid mentioned, Danielle Hunter has an uncertain future and Marcus Davenport is on a one-year deal. D.J. Wonnum is also entering a contract year. The Vikings haven't taken an edge defender in the first two rounds since Erasmus James in 2005, but that note isn't particularly relevant now that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is in the GM chair instead of Rick Spielman.

There will be lots of understandable buzz around the Vikings taking a quarterback in the first round next year. Only three QBs went in Reid's mock: Caleb Williams to Arizona at 1, Drake Maye to Tampa Bay at 3, and Quinn Ewers to Washington at 8. If the Vikings end up picking in the early 20s again, they could try to trade up or stay put and take a swing on a QB.

But outside of QB, edge rusher might be up there as one of the more likely positions for Minnesota to address in the 2024 first round, depending on what happens with Hunter. So while you're tracking the top college quarterbacks on Saturdays this fall, keep an eye on Robinson and the edge rushers too.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Fireworks' Trade Sees Lions Land WR Cooper Kupp
Detroit, MI1 day ago
This Vikings UDFA is the Ultimate Defensive Rookie of the Year Longshot
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Examining Broncos' Top QB Options in 2024 NFL Draft
Denver, CO2 days ago
Walz calls the chaos in Minneapolis on the Fourth of July ‘idiotic behavior’
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
Watch: Pablo Lòpez surprised with All-Star announcement during 7th inning stretch
Minneapolis, MN19 hours ago
Bucks Trade For Sixers’ James Harden In Bold Scenario
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Trevor Plouffe names Twins in Paul Goldschmidt trade talker
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Dakota County farmers keep faith as drought conditions worsen across state
Hampton, MN2 days ago
Free agent bets Timberwolves star will be NBA's leading scorer
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
This Infamous Florida Restaurant Looks Unassuming, but Inside, Over 1 Million Dollars Hangs from the Ceiling and Walls
Destin, FL25 days ago
Minnesota Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli Says Byron Buxton Can't Play the Outfield Yet
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Chicago Billionaire Relocates His Business to Florida and Buys a $106 Million Florida Home, Citing "Traditional Values"
Miami, FL24 days ago
Vikings Projected To Trade Veteran Quarterback Before Season
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Where Does Falcons' Kyle Pitts Rank Among Top Tight Ends?
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
Trade cancelled at the last second by Gary Bettman and the NHL: a new twist confirms that Tony DeAngelo will finally be traded
Raleigh, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy