Vikings Take Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson in New 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Is it too early to be talking about 2024 mock drafts? Yes. Are we going to go ahead and do it anyways? You bet.

In a new 2024 mock from ESPN's Jordan Reid , the Vikings hold the 21st pick and use it to select Demeioun "Chop" Robinson, an edge rusher from Penn State who broke out as a sophomore last fall.

Danielle Hunter's future with the Vikings is still in question, but even if the two sides are able to come to terms on a restructured contract, Minnesota lacks dependable options off the edge. Marcus Davenport signed for just one year, and other players at the position have yet to develop into true starters. At 6-foot-3 and 242 pounds, Robinson is urgent and displays a variety of pass-rush plans. He didn't start any games last season, but he did get first pressure within 2.5 seconds on an FBS-best 12.1% of his pass-rush snaps, which shows his ability to create chaos. Robinson still needs to fill out his frame and show he can be relied on as an early-down run defender, but the potential is there.

Robinson has a sweet nickname and a lot of upside. He began his college career at Maryland, then transferred to Penn State and recorded 5.5 sacks and ten total tackles for loss in a rotational role. According to PFF , he "led all Power Five edge defenders in overall grade (90.6) and pass-rushing grade (92.4)." This fall, Robinson will look to continue ascending into the first-round conversation by producing in a larger role.

The odds of the Vikings taking Robinson in the first round next year are tiny, given all that will happen between now and then. What's important to note here is that Minnesota could find itself in position to draft an EDGE in the first round. Like Reid mentioned, Danielle Hunter has an uncertain future and Marcus Davenport is on a one-year deal. D.J. Wonnum is also entering a contract year. The Vikings haven't taken an edge defender in the first two rounds since Erasmus James in 2005, but that note isn't particularly relevant now that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is in the GM chair instead of Rick Spielman.

There will be lots of understandable buzz around the Vikings taking a quarterback in the first round next year. Only three QBs went in Reid's mock: Caleb Williams to Arizona at 1, Drake Maye to Tampa Bay at 3, and Quinn Ewers to Washington at 8. If the Vikings end up picking in the early 20s again, they could try to trade up or stay put and take a swing on a QB.

But outside of QB, edge rusher might be up there as one of the more likely positions for Minnesota to address in the 2024 first round, depending on what happens with Hunter. So while you're tracking the top college quarterbacks on Saturdays this fall, keep an eye on Robinson and the edge rushers too.

