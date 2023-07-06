Subscribe to the Post, invest in local journalism, then tell a friend

Open in App
Palm Beach Daily News

By Rick Christie, Palm Beach Post,

2 days ago
For months now, you've seen me finish off this weekly newsletter with something like... "I hope you enjoy and continue to support local journalism. And don't forget to tell a friend about us."

Now, let me tell you why you should.

It's never been truer than it is today, that there are far too many demands on your time. Family. Job. Social events. Whatever.

Well, one thing that's worth the time and money is The Palm Beach Post, the county's largest news outlet. On a daily basis, our award-winning reporters, photographers and editors deliver the most accurate information that helps our residents decide how and where to spend their money, breaks down major developments in local government and holds our local leaders to account.

Of course, we do more. Lots more. That's why being a subscriber is truly one of the best investments that you could ever make. We aren't satisfied with scratching the surface on big, important issues. We're not afraid to dig deep; even when it's not popular to do so. Because we know that's what our subscribers need from us.

We're embedded in your communities. For example, West County reporter Valentina Palm covered the long-awaited re-opening of a popular Royal Palm Beach Publix. We're covering your local high school sports teams. For example, High School Sports reporter Emilee Smarr prepped us for all the twist and turns of local prep football recruiting. And we're all over the biggest industry in our county. For example, Real Estate and Growth reporter Kimberly Miller told us about a revival of a popular historic downtown West Palm Beach hotel.

Our journalists love this county. Because we live here too. Also, because we believe that a democracy cannot thrive without a well-informed citizenry armed with facts. You should know that your investment not only helps fund our newsroom (the largest in Palm Beach County) but is a statement to your support for our journalists, and their commitment to providing you with comprehensive coverage of our communities.

Local journalism has never been more important, and we need your support. Please know that in return, we’re committed to being better for you. Check out more of our staff's work from the past week below.

And once again, you can tell a friend about us... We won't mind.

And you can always reach out to me at rchristie@pbpost.com and find me on Twitter at @rchristiepbp. Or send in a news tip to breakingnews@pbpost.com. Subscribe to independent reporting that supports democracy via subscribe.palmbeachpost.com.

