Open in App
WAAY-TV

Court documents: Man used fireworks to rob Decatur gas station

By Julia Cleland,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Decatur, AL newsLocal Decatur, AL
2 arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Teenage male dead after drowning on Crestwood Dr.
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Man threatens gas station clerk, steals gas in Decatur
Decatur, AL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pulaski man accused of setting multiple apartment units on fire
Pulaski, TN1 day ago
Athens Man Connected to Fatal Meth Lab Blast Asks Charge to be Dismissed
Athens, AL1 day ago
Albertville man charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a man
Albertville, AL1 day ago
Alabama pedestrian struck by three cars and killed, state troopers said
Meridianville, AL23 hours ago
Judge issues gag order in Loretta Carr murder trial
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Huntsville PD, local agencies issued more than 130 speeding tickets Saturday morning
Huntsville, AL19 hours ago
Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine in Decatur
Decatur, AL3 days ago
Search under way after Alabama man went into lake to help dog, but never resurfaced
Albertville, AL23 hours ago
Judge denies trial delay for accused killer of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Madison County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying firework theft suspect
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
$150,000 bond set for Huntsville man accused of murdering brother on Fort Morgan
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Decatur woman arrested after giving birth, infant tests positive for meth
Decatur, AL3 days ago
Infant tests positive for methamphetamine, mother arrested
Decatur, AL3 days ago
Lightning sparks fire on two Decatur homes on the same street
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Woman arrested for assaulting Huntsville police officer
Huntsville, AL4 days ago
20-year-old man charged, one injured after Wednesday shooting
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Albertville man missing at Lake Guntersville following search for dog
Albertville, AL23 hours ago
Man who disappeared as teen in 2015 was at home all along, police say
Houston, AL2 days ago
Decatur Councilman to host town hall at the end of July
Decatur, AL22 hours ago
Woman hit by car, killed on US 231 identified
Meridianville, AL2 days ago
Alabama residents speak on $500 billion Powerball lottery
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Teenager pronounced dead at hospital after accidental drowning: Huntsville Police
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Man pulled from Flint River after near-drowning
Brownsboro, AL17 hours ago
19-year-old from Hayden killed in crash
Hayden, AL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy