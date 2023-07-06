French government paints a rosy picture for tourism despite unrest over the police killing of a teen

Tourists pose for a selfie with the Eiffel Tower in background, Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Paris. French government officials met with representatives of the tourism industry to discuss repercussions of unrest sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old boy on tourist activity and on France’s international image. The shooting death of Nahel Merzouk, who was of north African descent, prompted nationwide anger over police tactics and entrenched discrimination against people in low-income neighborhoods around France where many trace their roots to former French colonies. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

2 of 5 |

Tourists cross the Champs-Elysees avenue with the Arc de Triomphe in background, Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Paris. French government officials met with representatives of the tourism industry to discuss repercussions of unrest sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old boy on tourist activity and on France’s international image. The shooting death of Nahel Merzouk, who was of north African descent, prompted nationwide anger over police tactics and entrenched discrimination against people in low-income neighborhoods around France where many trace their roots to former French colonies. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)