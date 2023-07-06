Open in App
FanSided

Kansas football picked ninth in Big 12 Preseason Media Poll

By Dillon Davis,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Kansas football misses out on two premier recruiting targets
Lawrence, KS2 hours ago
Texas vs. Kansas Game Predictions: Another Upset in Austin?
Austin, TX19 hours ago
KU football unveils new uniforms for 2023
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kansas City Chiefs future trade candidate: Terrace Marshall
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
2 injured in overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
These cities are ending fares on transit. Here’s why
New York City, NY1 day ago
A 100-year-old historic building went from a cold storage facility to urban living near the City Market
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
Man dies at I-435 and Bannister Road crash
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
Parking lot crash kills driver in KCMO
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas lawmaker says child care is solution to job market
Shawnee, KS10 hours ago
Mass Shooting at 57th and Prospect Ave.––The Fight to Liberate Our Own From Gun Violence and Lacking City Resources
Kansas City, MO8 days ago
A License to Kill: Missouri Governor Expected to Pardon First Cop in Kansas City History Who Was Convicted for Murdering A Black Man
Kansas City, MO24 days ago
KCPD Officer A “Serial Killer”: Murdered Donnie Sanders In 2020, Body Slammed A 9 Month Pregnant Black Woman, And Killed 2 More People Last Friday… And Still Employed By KCPD
Kansas City, MO25 days ago
Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducts Operation AWARE, finds four non-compliant offenders
Belton, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy