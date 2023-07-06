Lane restrictions in Placer County start Sunday

(KTXL) — Caltrans has announced a 14-mile stretch of construction along the I-80 starting Sunday.

According to a news release, the department said drivers can expect “various lane restrictions” from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Sunday, July 9 to Friday, July 14.

The construction, which will include grinding and paving the eastbound lanes of the highway, will take place between the Hillside Terrace Overcrossing in Auburn and the state Route 174 overcrossing in Colfax.

The organization also said that drivers will see “temporary striping” in the area until mid-September, which is when new signs and striping are expected to be installed.

The heavy rains and snow brought on by winter storms deteriorated the pavement, according to Caltrans.

Now, an $8.9 million contract has paved the way for the transportation department to complete the necessary repairs.

