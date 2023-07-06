Open in App
Reuters

AbbVie trims full-year profit forecast due to higher R&D expenses

By Reuters,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pUfy_0nILYYdp00

July 6 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) cut full-year profit forecast due to unfavorable impact from R&D and milestone expenses, the drugmaker said on Thursday.

The company now expects adjusted profit between $10.57 and $10.97 per share, compared with $10.72 to $11.12 per share it previously expected.

Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

