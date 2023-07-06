Open in App
Looking at Chesapeake police pursuit policy following Monday chase

By Brendan Ponton,

2 days ago
We're getting a look at the Chesapeake Police Department's pursuit policy following a police chase in the city Monday.

The pursuit ended when the car being chased by police crashed into an innocent vehicle, sending a woman and a baby to the hospital.

The latest policy was updated in May, and says the number one priority is public safety.

It also says in some cases, the most professional and reasonable decisions will be to end a chase in the interest of public safety.

In bold letters, the policy says deciding to continue a pursuit must be based on the officer's belief that the need to immediately arrest someone outweighs the level of danger created by the chase.

It also makes it clear police can be held civilly liable if there damages or injuries during a pursuit.

The department has not commented on whether they feel Monday's chase followed this policy.

At last check, the woman injured was being treated at the hospital for moderate injuries, while the baby had been released.

