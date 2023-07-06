Man wanted for assault of girl in Indiana County

State police are seeking a man accused of indecent assault of a girl in Indiana County.

A warrant has been issued for Mark Allen Juart, 36, who last had an Indiana address. He is charged with a felony count of indecent assault of a girl under age 13 at a White Township home from Jan. 1, 2022 to March 19 of this year.

State police also have charged him with harassment.

Juart is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact state police at 724-357-1960.