Syphilis on the Rise in Ohio, Underscoring the Critical Need of Testing and Treatment

Men who have sex with men (MSM) represent nearly half (46.5%) of syphilis cases in men in the United States, according to Summit County Public Health.

What is Syphilis?

What We Can Learn from the Data

Testing and Prevention

Syphilis, a serious but treatable sexually transmitted infection (STI) that disproportionately affects men who have sex with men, is on the rise in Ohio.According to the Centers for Disease Control, primary and secondary syphilis (the first two stages of the disease) reached historic lows in 2001, but have since made a comeback.The Buckeye Flame has partnered with Summit County Public Health (SCPH) to share the latest preliminary data on syphilis rates across Ohio – specifically Region 4, which includes Summit, Portage, Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.In Ohio, syphilis has been steadily increasing. Between 2017 and 2021, annual cases jumped from 836 to 1,786 – a 213% increase.In 2022, there were 396 cases of syphilis reported in Region 4, up 229% from 173 cases reported in 2020. [content-1] Men who have sex with men (MSM) represent nearly half (46.5%) of syphilis cases in men in the United States, and available survey data indicates that individuals who answered ‘Male’ for sex assigned at birth who also answered ‘yes’ to having had anal, oral or other unspecified sex with men within the past 12 months, account for about a third of syphilis cases in Region 4 from 2020 to 2022.You may or may not have learned in high school health class that syphilis is a treatable sexually transmitted infection caused by a type of bacteria (treponema pallidum) that spreads through contact with an infected sore. These sores are typically painless and may heal on their own – though that does not mean that the syphilis infection is cured. Latent syphilis can last for years or even decades before progressing into tertiary syphilis, which can cause organ failure and death.Due to medical advancements, syphilis is easy to detect with a simple blood test and is treated with antibiotics.So why is syphilis on the rise again?Data from 2022 is still being finalized by the SCPH, but we were able to get a first look at the numbers in Region 4.● 2020: 94 cases reported by MSM (54.3% of 173 reported cases)● 2021: 118 cases reported by MSM (43.1% of 274 reported cases)● 2022: 93 cases reported by MSM (23.48% of 396 reported cases)As with all data, context matters–and correlation does not imply causation. According to a statement from SCPH, “the total number of syphilis cases in Region 4 has increased by a large margin each year, while the cases in those who identify with the MSM population have not changed as drastically.”There are also limitations to the data that are important to note. Brooke Semonin, Clinical Coordinator for SCPH, “some patients elect to not provide [sexual behavior] information. So, syphilis data cannot be considered indicative of the true MSM population.”Long story short: Data is limited due to the responses provided by infected clients, which may or may not be complete.What it does show is an overall increase in syphilis rates (roughly 100 new cases per year over the three-year period reported). During 2022, queer men represented 23% of syphilis cases among men – though rates are rising among multiple gender and sexuality demographics.The CDC reports that nearly 50% of MSM with syphilis also report being HIV positive. Syphilis can increase the risk of HIV infection due to the potential for sores and broken skin, through which the human immunodeficiency virus can enter the body. [content-2]It’s common to screen for STIs annually or every time you have sex with a new partner. Primary care physicians, OB/GYNs, and local health departments can provide STI testing. In order to eliminate the negative stigma associated with STI testing, it’s important to normalize talking about testing as a routine part of sexual health. Test often and ask your partners to test, too!Most sores are found on the genitals or mouth, but it’s possible to be exposed to an infected sore that is unable to be seen, such as in the rectum. Safer-sex practices like barrier methods (condoms and dental dams) can help prevent syphilis.To find a testing location near you, visit OHIV.org. OHIV provides HIV and STI testing and treatment options, as well as free condoms, at-home HIV tests, and the HIV preventive medication PrEP.