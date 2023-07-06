Open in App
The El Paso Times

Viva! El Paso, 'Hamilton' and Queen Tribute among events this weekend

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times,

2 days ago

Summer fun continues this weekend in El Paso with some free things to do, a popular Broadway musical and some inexpensive family events.

"Hamilton" kicked off July 5 with an almost sold-out theater and continues with performances through July 16. Viva! El Paso continues with performances through Aug. 5.

Cool Canyon Nights, Music at the Park and the Alfresco! Fridays series continue to offer music for free for residents. Speaking Rock Entertainment Center also has a free concert, a tribute to Queen.

And if you're looking for a place to take the kids, how about skating at the El Paso County Events Center?

Here are more details about weekend events.

Viva! El Paso

Viva! El Paso fans can enjoy the 2023 version of the show with performances at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 5 at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157lnD_0nILX8zD00

Ticket prices are lower this year, including $20 for adults and $15 for groups, members of the military and children, a release states. Tickets can be purchased at the Plaza Theatre box office Downtown at 125 W. Mills Ave., or on the day of the show at the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre box office. Information, vivaelpaso.org or call 915-276-5681.

Music at the Park

The Music at the Park series continues from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Westside Community Park, 7400 High Ridge Drive. All the free outdoor music events will include live bands and performances, interactive activities, vendors, informational booths, giveaways and food trucks.

Foam Wonderland at Lowbrow Palace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgiWc_0nILX8zD00

Foam Wonderland, the touring concert series with popular DJs and huge foam machines, is returning to El Paso after a four-year absence. The event, presented by Relentless Beats and Crowdsurf, will be Friday and Saturday at Lowbrow Palace, 1006 Texas Ave. Headliners will be Ghastly, an Arizona DJ and producer, and music producer Jessica Audiffred. Also performing will be No Mana, Ace Aura, Longstoryshort, Alleycvt, Gxldbloom, Ivn Trvz and Hypnotic. It's an all-ages event. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets, starting at $35 and up, are available at www.RelentlessBeats.com .

'Hamilton' at the Plaza Theatre

El Paso musical fans are enjoying performances of the Broadway show "Hamilton" through July 16 at the Plaza Theatre. Performances are at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and July 15; 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday and July 16; 7:30 p.m. July 11-13; and 8 p.m. July 14. Tickets are available at the Plaza Theatre Box Office and at www.elpasolive.com/hamilton . Ticket prices range from $39 to $129, plus fees, with a select number of premium seats from $139 (plus applicable fees) for all performances.

More: 'Hamilton' tickets selling fast: Limited availability for remaining shows at Plaza Theatre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ta1TO_0nILX8zD00

Alfresco! Fridays are back

Alfresco! Fridays will feature Sonora Skandalo from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the El Paso convention center plaza. The free summer concert is scheduled every Friday through Aug. 25. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Guests may not bring outside food or drinks, or pets, but are encouraged to bring foldable lawn chairs.

Queen Nation concert

Speaking Rock Entertainment Center will have a tribute to Queen concert, starting at 9 p.m. Saturday at 122 S. Old Pueblo Road. For ages 21 and up. Free admission.

Neon Night public skating

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQiyY_0nILX8zD00

El Pasoans are invited to a fun night of public skating from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the El Paso County Coliseum Events Center, 4100 E. Paisano Drive. The first 100 skaters will receive a free glow stick. Admission is $15 and skate rental is free.

Cool Canyon Nights

Radio La Chusma will perform at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre as part of Cool Canyon Nights. Concerts are at 6 p.m. July 13, with an opening act on the EPCC Patio Stage and the main act at 7 p.m. in the amphitheater. Seating is limited, so be sure to arrive early and secure your spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YpRuH_0nILX8zD00

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150, mcortes@elpasotimes.com and @EPTMaria on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Viva! El Paso, 'Hamilton' and Queen Tribute among events this weekend

