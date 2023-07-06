Former Sterlington mayor settles SEC lawsuit, agrees to not participate in any bond sales

Former Sterlington Mayor Vern Breland reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a lawsuit in which he was accused of misleading investors in the sale of $5.8 million in municipal bonds across two offerings in 2017 and 2018.

Breland entered into a consent agreement, signed by U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty, agreeing to never participate in any issuance, purchase, offer or sale of municipalities securities.

Breland was charged by the SEC in June 2022 of submitting false financial projections that substantially overstated the number of historical and projected sewer customers in order to mislead the Louisiana State Bond Commission as to the town's ability to cover the debt service for the proposed bonds. The SEC also charged former mayor Vern Breland and the town's unregistered municipal officer Twin Spires Financial LLC and its owner Aaron B. Fletcher, who created the false financial projections.

The town and Breland allegedly did not disclose to investors that SBC approval of the bonds was based on false projections or that Breland had directed the misuse of more than $3 million from earlier bond offerings intended for sewer system updates to instead pay for sports complex improvements, town legal fees and payroll.

Breland was indicted in August 2020 on malfeasance in office charges and still faces the felony charges.

