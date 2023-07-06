Open in App
The News-Star

Former Sterlington mayor settles SEC lawsuit, agrees to not participate in any bond sales

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ldUW0_0nILWwhZ00

Former Sterlington Mayor Vern Breland reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a lawsuit in which he was accused of misleading investors in the sale of $5.8 million in municipal bonds across two offerings in 2017 and 2018.

Breland entered into a consent agreement, signed by U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty, agreeing to never participate in any issuance, purchase, offer or sale of municipalities securities.

Breland was charged by the SEC in June 2022 of submitting false financial projections that substantially overstated the number of historical and projected sewer customers in order to mislead the Louisiana State Bond Commission as to the town's ability to cover the debt service for the proposed bonds. The SEC also charged former mayor Vern Breland and the town's unregistered municipal officer Twin Spires Financial LLC and its owner Aaron B. Fletcher, who created the false financial projections.

2019 auditSterlington may have illegally obtained, spent bond money: audit investigation

The town and Breland allegedly did not disclose to investors that SBC approval of the bonds was based on false projections or that Breland had directed the misuse of more than $3 million from earlier bond offerings intended for sewer system updates to instead pay for sports complex improvements, town legal fees and payroll.

Breland was indicted in August 2020 on malfeasance in office charges and still faces the felony charges.

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialo tffer.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Louisiana Living: Remarkable Woman of the Year
West Monroe, LA2 days ago
Louisiana man sentenced to 8 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm
Winnsboro, LA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NBC 10 News Today: Entergy warning customers of possible bill increase
West Monroe, LA1 day ago
NBC 10 News Today: Governor Edwards signs house bill 1 into Law
West Monroe, LA5 days ago
Minutes from Louisiana, Construction on New I-10 Buc-ee’s Begins
Ruston, LA2 days ago
Grayson Police Chief found guilty on multiple counts
Grayson, LA2 days ago
The cities with the most expensive homes in the Monroe metro area
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Arrest Report (July 27 – July 4)
Eros, LA4 days ago
Bastrop Police Department will participate in children’s fundraiser
Monroe, LA1 day ago
5 arrested in death of Homer High student
Homer, LA1 day ago
El Dorado hospital's reorganization in effect
El Dorado, AR3 days ago
SILVER ALERT: State Police locate missing elderly West Carroll Parish woman and she is safe
Oak Grove, LA1 day ago
Bastrop Police Department finds abandoned house with marijuana plants growing in front yard
Bastrop, LA2 days ago
Monroe Police Department requesting assistance identifying suspect wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Grambling Police searching for man who is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
Grambling, LA1 day ago
Monroe man allegedly attempts to transport narcotics with 9-year-old son in the vehicle; arrested
Monroe, LA3 days ago
Union Parish man arrested and accused of raping 5-year-old child, investigators confirm
Spearsville, LA3 days ago
Arrest made in Monroe following shots fired in backyard
Monroe, LA3 days ago
Body found on Jackson Street
Monroe, LA4 days ago
5 arrests made in connection with death of Homer High football player
Homer, LA1 day ago
60th Annual Louisiana Watermelon Festival to take place from July 27th to July 29th
Farmerville, LA4 days ago
Two dead from plane crash near the John H. Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport
Rayville, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy