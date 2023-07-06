House Freedom Caucus ousts Marjorie Taylor Greene after Lauren Boebert spat

The House Freedom Caucus booted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in late June, The Post has learned, the first official expulsion in the history of the group of conservative lawmakers.

Republican aides confirmed that Greene was ejected from the hardline caucus just weeks after she cursed out fellow member Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), calling her a “little bitch” on the House floor .

“A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done,” Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) told Politico, adding that it was “an appropriate action.”

“I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow, especially female, members,” Harris added.

Greene told The Post on Thursday that while she is willing to work with “anyone” who advocates for conservative policy goals, she serves “no group” on Capitol Hill other than her constituents.

“In Congress, I serve Northwest Georgia first, and serve no group in Washington,” Greene said in a statement.

“My America First credentials, guided by my Christian faith, are forged in steel, seared into my character, and will never change. I fight every single day in the halls of Congress against the hate-America Democrats, who are trying to destroy this country. I will work with ANYONE who wants to secure our border, protect our children inside the womb and after they are born, end the forever foreign wars, and do the work to save this country,” she told The Post.

“The GOP has less than two years to show America what a strong, unified Republican-led congress will do when President Trump wins the White House in 2024. This is my focus, nothing else,” the Georgia Republican added.

Stephen Yang

A spokesman for Greene also did not respond to a request for comment.

Greene lashed out at Boebert in mid-June after the Coloradan introduced a resolution to impeach President Biden that Greene thought was identical to articles she put forward back in May .

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me,” Greene told Boebert in an exchange caught on C-SPAN. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

AP

“OK, Marjorie, we’re through,” Boebert responded with a shrug.

“We were never together,” Greene retorted.

Boebert forced a House floor vote on her resolution, which ended up getting kicked back to House committees.

Stephen Yang

“I’ve introduced articles of impeachment, and each time I do so, along with my other bills, I communicate with all of my Republican colleagues and ask for support by asking their co-sponsorship because I co-sponsor many other Republican bills,” Greene later told Fox News . “I had asked her to co-sponsor my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden on the border, and she never responded and apparently refused to do so.”

The firebrand congresswoman, who joined the Freedom Caucus after being elected to Congress in 2020, had broken with the right flank of her party in recent months over debt-ceiling negotiations and her support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Boebert later told Fox News’ Sean Hannity she didn’t run for Congress to “just get in spats with people.”

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) chairs the roughly 35-member caucus. AFP via Getty Images

“Sean, I did not put my life on pause and leave my four boys and my now-grandson to come here and just get in spats with people,” she said. “I came here to legislate and to be effective for Coloradans, Coloradans who are suffering from the Democrats’ policy. Marjorie is not my enemy. Joe Biden’s policy, the Democrats, that is my enemy that I am combating right now.”

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) chairs the roughly 35-member caucus, with Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) serving as policy chair. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) serves as the HFC whip with Boebert fourth in line as communications chair.