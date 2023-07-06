Open in App
The LaGrange Daily News

Shift to temporary bridge on Hamilton delayed

By Tommy Murphy,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343ICM_0nILVqN000

Motorists are advised to be careful as roadwork continues at the bridge over Long Cane Creek on Hamilton Road (US 27). A planned shift to the temporary bridge has been delayed.

Traffic had originally been planned to shift onto the temporary bridge on Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

GDOT District Communications Officer Gina Snider said the lane shift has been delayed for now. Traffic will continue on the main bridge for an unknown amount of time, she said as of Thursday afternoon.

Snider said that the new bridge is only temporary and is not part of any plans to widen the bridge to four lanes. She said the project is separate from the Hamilton Road widening project that will extend the four lanes from I-85 into LaGrange.

The decades-long Hamilton Road widening project finally broke ground in the first quarter of 2023.

Keenan Ford, District Construction Engineer for GDOT, said in May that the grubbing and clearing of the right-of-way phase had been completed and they were waiting for utility lines to be moved to continue with the project, which was expected to take months.

The post Shift to temporary bridge on Hamilton delayed appeared first on LaGrange Daily News .

Comments / 0
